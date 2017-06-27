iPhone 8 Specs, Design Rumors: New Leaks Reveal an All-New Design

A new leak reveals the unofficial design of the upcoming iPhone 8. How does it look like compared to its predecessors?

Reuters/ISSEI KATO Apple's iPhone 7 Plus is displayed at the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan.

Apple's iPhone 8 is still far away from its expected reveal, but a certain leak has surfaced that reveals the upcoming mobile phone will feature an all-new design. With an all-black body and a vertical camera at the back, the leaked iPhone 8 images reveal a new look for the next-generation device. The images of the highly speculated smartphone were uploaded by OnLeaks on Twitter.

The leaked iPhone 8 unit seems to be a little thicker than the current units. The device is reportedly measured at 143.59 x 70.94 x 7.3 mm. It also shows an all-touch display, meaning no ID-sensor can be found in the front. Reports suggest this could mean that Apple is ditching the Touch ID sensor in the front and tucking it behind the all-edge display. Aside from this possible reason, Apple might have removed it because of its new technology.

Apple has recently patented a new technology that will remove the Touch id sensor in the front, placing it on the sides instead. This could allow the power button to double as a security feature for the upcoming device.

The iPhone 8 is the next-generation unit of Apple's iPhone series. The upcoming device will be Apple's 10th anniversary unit that is expected to bring the best of the series. Speculations on the unit's features include bezel-less OLED display, glass and stainless steel design, in-display Touch ID senseor with facial recognition, a water-resistant body, wireless charging, and more. However, Apple has yet to confirm any official details about the unit.

Apple is an American technology company based in California, USA. The company sells a wide range of electronics from computers to software.

Apple's iPhone 8 is yet to be announced.