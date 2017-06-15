iPhone 8 Specs, Features Rumors: Anniversary Phone With Groundbreaking Design to Roll Out in September?

iPhone is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its release and what better way to commemorate such milestone than to release a groundbreaking mobile device like the highly anticipated iPhone 8?

Reuters/Issei KatoApple's new iPhone 7 Plus is displayed at the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan, September 16, 2016.

There has not been any official announcement regarding the said device, but tech enthusiasts the world over have been pitching in their two cents on what the iPhone 8 may look like.

A special phone deserves a special look, and speculations about the iPhone 8's possible appearance now include a glass and stainless steel redesign complete with a bezel-less OLED display. Fans are also expecting a new in-display Touch ID that is paired up with facial recognition software, along with some significant updates to 3D Touch, an upgraded layer of waterproofing, and a potential for wireless charging.

Talks about the upcoming anniversary phone have made iPhone fans more eager than ever to upgrade their device as soon as the iPhone 8 hits the shelves, with analysts even predicting that sales for the highly anticipated phone will surpass that of the iPhone 6.

However, potential iPhone 8 owners may not be able to take full advantage of the faster data speeds that are expected to be available in the United States later this year. Sources say this may be due to Apple's alleged dispute with Qualcomm.

Nevertheless, the upcoming iPhone model's radical design is expected to lend itself to a faster A11 processor as well as an edge-to-edge design. Both the camera and Touch ID features may be integrated into the display as the iPhone 8 does away with the Home button. It has also been rumored that the much talked about anniversary phone may come in three varying models, with one OLED variant and two standard ones.

iPhone 8 is expected to be released later this year, with speculations generally pointing at a possible September launch event.