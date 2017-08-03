iPhone 8 Specs News: Leaked Codes Confirm Facial Recognition Features, Bezel-Less Design

REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo Apple's new iPhone 7 Plus is displayed at the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan, September 16, 2016.

A strand of codes have been leaked that presumably prove that the iPhone 8 will come with a new facial recognition feature and is designed with a bezel-less display.

Recently, Apple seemed to have accidentally released the firmware for their upcoming wireless speaker, HomePod. While it was apparently not planned, dataminers were able to just in time get a copy of the firmware's code and analyze it.

While the leaked firmware was particularly for the HomePod wireless speaker, reports have it that it contained bits of information about the unreleased iPhone 8. Shortly after the release of the firmware, developer Steve Troughton-Smith found several codes that seemingly correspond to the facial recognition feature.

Through a social media post, he shared several pieces of proof of the code and said: "I can confirm reports that HomePod's firmware reveals the existence of upcoming iPhone's infra-red face unlock in BiometricKit and elsewhere."

As was already reported numerous times before, Apple is expected to do something unusual this year. Apart from the expected S-lineup, the company is anticipated to introduce a premium smartphone dubbed as the iPhone 8.

It is speculated to be a premium release for a number of reasons. For one, many credible analysts believe it will be the first iPhone to sport an OLED display panel to achieve a bezel-less design.

Me too. New bezel-less form factor as well pic.twitter.com/Y0RrSOk2OO — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) July 31, 2017

Not long after Troughton-Smith confirmed the facial recognition codes, developer Guilherme Rambo found a form factor image tucked in the firmware files that resembled previously leaked renders and schematics allegedly for the iPhone 8. The new display design ultimately eliminated the physical home button.

While Apple remains naturally mum about the speculated new features on the iPhone 8, the fact that these developers found pieces of evidence of the facial recognition feature and bezel-less form factor that came from a firmware from Apple is very telling.

However, it might still take some time before the Cupertino, California, technology giant confirms these reports, especially if speculations are true that Apple is running behind in terms of production of the new iPhones to be released this year.