iPhone 8 Specs, Release Date: Brand New Leak Shows Flagship Getting Embedded Fingerprint Sensors After All?

The debate at the moment has a lot to do with the flagship's design. It is being reported that the Cupertino giant is torn between two options that come with some devastating pros and cons.

The iPhone 8 is expected to get a drastic makeover. It will allegedly don a 2.5D glass front and back held together by a steel midframe.

It is also being said that the fingerprint sensor will be placed under the display in order for Apple to get rid of the iPhone 8's home button and allowing for an improved body-to-screen ratio.

Here is where the problem lies seeing that the tech giant will only be able to mass-produce enough supply of the iPhone 8 with an optical fingerprint sensor by September.

This will either force Apple to put the Touch ID sensor on the back, which BGR believes is a bad idea because majority of users detest such design.

The second option is to have users to wait until around October or November for the release of the iPhone 8. By then, there will be enough supplies of an optical fingerprint scanner-packing flagship to go around.

If a leak by Twitter user KK Sneak Leaks, who has proven himself to be a credible source, is anything to go by, Apple has chosen to go with the second option.

The leakster shared a case for the iPhone 8, which features no cut-out for a fingerprint sensor in the rear. This could mean that Apple is going for the embedded one instead.

Whether or not the company will make users wait longer than they usually do for the iPhone 8 remains to be seen at the moment.

However, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently warned users of "severe supply shortages" not because of the abovementioned fingerprint sensor, but the organic light-emitting diode (OLED0 display.

The feature has been highly sought-after as every manufacturer wants their flagship to feature a curved screen, which appears to be the next big thing in mobile design.

Apple wants it for the iPhone 8, but the demand for it is expected to cripple the supply throughout the end of the year, as per Kuo.