iPhone 8 Specs Rumors: Face Scanner Plus the Largest Screen Anyone Will See

REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File photo Upcomong iPhone 8 may arrive in 256 GB storage and 8 GB RAM variant.

Considering that it operates in such a competitive market, Apple has always been functioning with the mission to innovate. It was partially responsible for the sudden rise in fingerprint scanning as a form of security for gadgets. There's a lot to expect from the tech giant, and recent rumors reveal that it intends to deliver through the next iPhone, which will hopefully equip a face scanner to unlock the device.

According to reports, Apple is currently testing out the technology required for it. The goal is to have a scanner embedded in the iPhone's hardware, which will be equipped with the technology needed to accurately scan a user's face and unlock the phone within an astonishingly short time.

The source for the information refused to be identified, but they added that the new security feature may be used in authorizing payments as well as launching secure applications. Furthermore, it is expected to be powered with a new 3D sensor. Apple has yet to release an official statement, but fans are expecting the technology to be featured in the upcoming iPhone 8.

Meanwhile, other rumors indicate that all the iPhones to be released this year and the next will include the standard five watts USB-A adapter, while selling the wireless charger separately. In line with this, the speculated upcoming iPhones will have glass bodies with metal casings in accordance with the WPC-standard wireless charging functionality.

To piggyback on what is known about the iPhone 8, further predictions indicate that it will not have the fingerprint scanner, which will allow Apple to incorporate the highest screen-to-body ratio in the smartphone market. Furthermore, considering the trend in the market at the moment, the future iPhones may be sold in variants that offer up to 256 GB storage and 8 GB RAM.

Fans are expecting Apple to make an official statement on the highly anticipated iPhones, especially the iPhone 8.