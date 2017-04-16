iPhone 8 Specs Rumors: Leaked Schematics Suggest Vertically-Aligned Dual Lens Camera; Physical Home Button Remains

An alleged set of schematics for the upcoming iPhone 8 has been leaked, and it suggests that the smartphone might sport a vertical dual lens camera design while the physical home button will still exist.

Reuters/Lucy NicholsonThe iPhone 7 smartphone is displayed inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S. in September 2016.

On Thursday, rumored iPhone 8 schematics were shared through Slash Leaks by someone going by the username LEAKSPINNER who has a 79 percent accuracy rating (out of 284 posts) on the website.

The alleged iPhone 8 schematics suggest that the upcoming premium smartphone from Apple will have a redesigned dual lens camera found at the rear side. The Cupertino, California technology company debuted a horizontally aligned dual lens on their iPhone line with the iPhone 7 Plus last September 2016.

On the other hand, the bigger surprise in the schematics concerns the physical home button. Since rumors about iPhone 8 started circulating, analysts repeatedly echoed that Apple will opt for a bigger screen through the slimming down of its bezels.

To achieve that, it would also be necessary for Apple to take away the physical home button. So speculations were quick to spread that after ditching the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack on the iPhone 7, the iPhone 8 would also have to bid goodbye to its signature round physical home button.

However, the recent leak says otherwise. The green round button found in the middle of the rear side is rumored to work as the physical home button, which simply means that Apple is not bidding farewell to the said key – they just might relocate it.

Meanwhile, iDropNews has also reported that a Foxconn employee shared there are currently two prototypes for the iPhone 8 that are being tested before the production phase starts. One of the modules works with the Touch ID placed in the rear while the other has it embedded underneath the display panel.

Apart from that, the same source mentioned that some of the most likely iPhone 8 features would be 4mm bezels, contoured glass in the front and back, a wireless charging function, a front-facing camera embedded in the screen and more.

The iPhone 8 is highly expected to be released this year.