iPhone 8 Updates: Leaked Images Boost Wireless Charging Feature of Upcoming Device

Apple Shown is a promotional image for Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Rumors claiming that the highly anticipated iPhone 8 will come with a wireless charging have been around for quite a while now. However, if the latest leaked images are to be believed, it seems that the said feature may not just be a rumor but a reality after all.

According to reports, the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo has shared the supposed photos of the iPhone 8's wireless charging pad circuitry. As the two shared photos show the inductive charging kits in a plastic tray and a black PCB board of bare circuitry modeled on the assembled kits, it is now believed that the iPhone 8 will come with a wireless charging feature, indeed.

While there is no way to confirm whether the said images are legit, or for the highly anticipated Apple mobile device, trusted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the iPhone 8 will really come with the said feature. In fact, according to the trusted iPhone analyst, the upcoming device will have a glass body with a metal frame to facilitate Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) -standard wireless charging functionality.

Although rumors about the iPhone 8 coming with a wireless charging feature are nothing short of exciting, there is a catch, though. According to other sources, the wireless charging technology feature of the iPhone 8 will only be facilitated by a separate accessory that is not included in the box once the device is released.

Reportedly, the wireless charging accessory may be dropped later in the year along with the arrival of the iOS 11.1 software update.

Meanwhile, rumors also claim that, apart from the highly anticipated iPhone 8, Apple is also releasing the "S" versions of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. Reportedly, these devices will be clad in glass bodies and metal frames and will facilitate wireless charging, just like the iPhone 8.

As of this writing, Apple outsiders can only speculate whether the iPhone 8 will really come with a wireless charging feature technology. However, based on the supposed leaked images, it is said that it is not really a wireless charging feature but more of inductive charging, far different from the long-range charging feature the iPhone 8 was earlier rumored to offer.