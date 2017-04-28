iPhone 8 Wireless Charging Rumors: Patent Application Describes Technology to Support Wireless Charging on Apple Devices

Apple's future products are rumored to be able to charge through conventional Wi-Fi routers or other Apple products. According to reports, this new technology will not only allow various devices to be used as wireless chargers but will also fix one of the most annoying things about wireless charging today, wherein the user still needs to place the device near a charging mat.

Apple A promotional image for Apple's current iPhone lineup. The next-generation smartphone, iPhone 8, will reportedly come in three different sizes.

Rumors about the iPhone 8 suggest that it will feature wireless charging powers, allowing users to keep using the upcoming device while the battery recharges wirelessly. While several reports have already dismissed the reports as fake and recent leaks do not tell anything about the said feature, iPhone fans still expect the iPhone 8 to feature wireless charging.

Appel Insider also recently discovered a patent application titled "Wireless Charging and Communications Systems with Dual-Frequency Patch Antennas," which was published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This report does not specifically mention the iPhone, but it does describe antenna technology that will support simultaneous wireless charging and Wi-Fi support on certain devices.

Despite not mentioning the iPhone 8, the wording of the patent suggests that the wireless charging technology described in the report is applicable to Apple gadgets. The choice of words seems to cover devices previously released by Apple, as well as devices that the tech giant has yet to unveil.

The patent also indicates that Apple might soon introduce peer-to-peer wireless charging, such as recharging an iPhone when a MacBook is connected to a power source. Not only will this new technology allow wireless recharging; it will also allow iPhone owners to actually share their battery power with their peers.

As of this writing, Apple has not yet confirmed that the iPhone 8 will actually feature wireless charging so fans should take such reports with a grain of salt. But even if the next iPhone flagship actually supports the technology, users will still need a second device for long-range wireless charging.