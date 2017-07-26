iPhone 9 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Apple Starts Working on Next-Generation Smartphone Amid iPhone 8 Delay Rumors

Reuters/Regis Duvignau A photo of the Apple iPhone 7 and the company's logo taken in Bordeaux, France in February 2017.

Despite rumors that the iPhone 8 launch will be delayed, there are reports that Apple has already started making arrangements for the development of the iPhone 9.

However, the preparations seem to be in its early stages, such as sealing deals for battery component suppliers.

An unidentified source told Korea Economic Daily that Apple and LG Chem have agreed that the latter will supply batteries for the next-generation iPhone units, the iPhone 9.

The Korean publication also quoted an industry source who claimed that LG Chem had already "invested hundreds of billions of won" on facilities focused on producing "L-shape batteries."

The rumor mill had already heard of speculations on an "L-shaped battery" before. Last May, notable iPhone leaker and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that Apple will soon equip their smartphone products with a battery designed to have a bigger capacity and longer battery life.

Kuo's report in May, as well as the recent article from Korea Economic Daily, stated that the iPhone 9 is slated to release in the latter part of 2018. However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt especially considering that Apple is reportedly running behind schedule in terms of the iPhone 8's release.

It was recently reported that the iPhone 8, as well as the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, are yet to enter the full-swing of mass production next month and until later this year. If so, the world should not expect to see a new iPhone anytime in 2017.

In the previous months, several analysts have already predicted that the next-generation iPhones due to release in 2017 are most likely going to be delayed because of supply shortages.

With that, iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and 7s Plus are expected to be released sometime in the first quarter of 2018.

Many analysts are certain that the iPhone 8 will be the first mobile product from Apple to sport organic light emitting diode display panel. Also due to supply shortages, Apple decided that the new screen feature will be exclusive to the iPhone 8 for now.