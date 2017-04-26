iPhone EarPods vs. Galaxy S8 Earbuds Review: Samsung Earbuds Produce Clearer, Better Sound

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S8, and one accessory that the Korean phone giant is telling people to make note of is the earbuds that come with the device. Samsung says that the earbuds are specially tuned and engineered to be better than most other headpieces out there. How do they stack up against the established standard for smartphone earbuds, the iPhone EarPods?

While extolling the new features of its new Galaxy S8 phones, Samsung also made sure that buyers know how the new earbuds bundled with the device is also a premium accessory and not just the usual pair of earbuds thrown in to complete the package. The headset that comes with their flagship phone is a $99 value on their own, according to Business Insider.

Not only are these earbuds made of premium components, their sound has also been carefully customized by AKG, a Samsung subsidiary that focuses on the company's audio and recording components. How do these buds compare to the ubiquitous Apple EarPods earbuds?

A Business Insider reporter spent two weeks using and exploring the headset, and the results were fairly conclusive. In a nutshell, the Samsung earbuds not only stood above the usual stock earbuds included for free with most phones, but also bested the Apple EarPods when it came to sound quality. "They run circles around Apple's EarPods," according to the reviewer.

While Apple's EarPods have long been criticized for its overemphasis on the bass, to the point that the lower registers muddy up the sound, the Galaxy S8 earbuds have a more balanced sound. The Samsung headset amps up the mid-range, where most of the vocals usually are, and just a bit lower to heighten the upper bass, but not so much that the other frequencies are overwhelmed.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 also bring more clarity as a result of this emphasis, and the listener can tell instruments apart better compared to Apple's EarPods. Some weak points remain, like a lower output while taking calls, but overall, Samsung has done well in clearing the bar set by Apple when it comes to bundled earbuds.