iPhone SE 2018 Specs, Release Date Rumors: New Model Getting A10 Treatment

(Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam) The iPhone SE is seen on display during an event at the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California March 21, 2016.

It looks like users have not seen the last of the iPhone SE after all. A new report out of Taiwan claims that a new iteration of the device is on the way.

Apple is reportedly preparing a new iPhone SE model in time for an early 2018 release. It will apparently be out in the first quarter of next year.

A March launch is probable since it was the same month last year when the first original joined the ever-growing Apple ecosystem. For the uninitiated, the iPhone SE is the smallest and most budget-friendly smartphone offered by the Cupertino giant.

With regard to the specifications and features, the new iPhone SE will allegedly employ the A10 processor as its source of power, which should make for a better performance than its predecessor.

The 64-bit system on a chip (SoC) is the one powering the current iPhone flagship, the headphone jack-free iPhone 7. The storage configurations will be at 32 GB or 128 GB.

The next-generation iPhone SE will have its trademark small display, with the size between 4 to 4.2 inches. It will have the latest mobile operating system, the iOS 11, out of the box. Keeping the lights on is a 1,700 mAh battery.

According to the report, the Taiwan-based contract electronics manufacturer Wistron will be in charge of the production of the new iPhone SE and that India will be the first market to get its hands on the device.

Apart from the iPhone SE, Apple has a lot of smartphones in the works. There is the next-gen flagship and the favorite subject of many leaks and rumors, the iPhone 8, and the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, which are revamped versions of the current models.