Iraqi 'Butcher' Claims to Have Beheaded 50 ISIS Fighters as Form of Revenge

Reuters/Ako Rasheed Iraqi security forces detain a boy after removing a suicide vest from him in Kirkuk, Iraq, August 21, 2016.

A long-standing veteran of the Iraqi security forces has claimed the heads of scores of ISIS terrorists to avenge his fallen comrades. Flag Aziz, who calls himself the "Beheader" and the "Butcher," claims that the 50 militants he decapitated are among 130 others whom he killed.

Aziz was interviewed by Sweden's Expressen TV where he revealed that his four elder brothers, namely Ahmad Aziz, Ghazwan Aziz, Bashar Aziz and Waed Aziz, died in the hands of ISIS. "Four of my brothers died in my arms. I'm the youngest. My brother said, 'Don't leave me.' I can't explain," he recounted.

Aziz's profile picture on his Facebook page shows him holding a blood-stained knife. There is another photo of him showing off a severed head. The TV network also showed footage of him sawing off the head of a young man lying on the road. He captured the captive in a public toilet.

After cutting his victim's head, Aziz cried: "The knife has done its work!" His comrades didn't object to his method of killing, and they even celebrated it and cheered him. Asked about how he felt about it, he replied: "Just that feeling, I can't explain how at ease I am with it."

Other footages showed blindfolded men sitting on the floor with their hands tied behind their backs and hoods over their heads being beaten with batons and whips. Another bound prisoner was seen brutally assaulted and suffocated by someone's hands over his mouth.

The footages were shown just after the Geneva International Center for Justice provided evidence to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding abuses committed by Iraqi security forces against their enemies, including torture, beatings and execution.

But Aziz believes he is justified especially with what happened to his brothers. "One of them was a teacher. What did he ever do to get slaughtered? He has five children," he said. "They've driven us to it. What they've done has killed our compassion. Finding your brother slaughtered, or your mother slaughtered. What are you going to do?" he went on to say.