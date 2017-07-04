Iraqi Forces Recapture Symbolic City of Mosul From ISIS

Reuters/Erik De Castro The Old City of Mosul is finally liberated from ISIS control.

The Great Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul is an important symbol of the Islamic State. Three years ago, this is the mosque from which Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi first declared himself as the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Now, this symbolic mosque has finally fallen and with it marks the end of ISIS.

Just this week Iraqi forces have managed to seize control of Mosul, considered as the last major stronghold of ISIS in the country, and with this accomplishment the Prime Minister of Iraq, Haider al-Abadi finally declared the "end of the fake Islamic State."

ISIS themselves had blown up the mosque upon realizing that Iraqi forces were on the verge of reclaiming the Old City and it looks like the terrorist group is now on its last run. It is also in Mosul where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his first and only appearance and now, it is believed that the ISIS leader has left the fight for Mosul to his commanders and is hiding somewhere in the borders of Iraq and Syria.

"The return of al-Nuri Mosque and al-Hadba minaret to the fold of the nation marks the end of the Daesh state of falsehood," Abadi said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The victory of the Iraqi forces in Mosul, however, was not one without hardships. Prior to the Mosul re-taking, Iraqi forces had to battle with ISIS forces for eight months which caused the deaths of countless of civilians and the displacement of 900,000 people. The battle was definitely hard fought.

The leaders of the Islamic State have more to fear since it has been reported that U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have now also claimed the last road to the ISIS capital of Raqqa in Syria. Efforts are now underway to reclaim the Syrian City.