Irish Vet Clinic Is Offering to Pay People to Cuddle Cats All Day

In Ireland, one can get paid to cuddle fluffy cats all day. A veterinary clinic is looking for a "crazy cat person" who "loves cats" to fill the position of a full-time cat cuddler. Specifically, the establishment is looking for someone with a lot of "cattitude" who is prepared to devote their day to petting and cuddling felines.

The job description entails petting and stroking cats for long periods of time for which the ideal candidate must have gentle hands. It also specifies that the applicant should be soft spoken and capable of "cat whispering" to calm the patients' nerves and be able to differentiate between types of purring.

Veterinarian Aoife Caulfield told Huffington Post that the job's formal title will depend on the skill set of the person who gets hired. She added that they are considering a veterinary intern, a nurse position or a nurse's assistant that would ensure that the patients and guests have a pleasant experience while receiving their healthcare.

The advertiser claims to be an equal opportunities employer but discriminates against dogs attending its clinic as patients. This means the establishment is a pure cat clinic, and the candidate should be a pure cat person. Additionally, the salary is not bad at $22,000 to $28,000.

An additional advantage is a track record in feeding stray cats and the ability to make them feel "warm and fuzzy." Finally, the candidate should be recognized by the Irish veterinary council. Interested applicants can submit their resumé at Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Clonsilla, Dublin.

Caulfield explained that they cater to pet owners who are hesitant to take their cats to the vet. "By helping the cat and the owner to be as relaxed and comfortable as possible when they come to visit, we give our patients the best chance of receiving high-quality health care and continuing to engage with us," she added.