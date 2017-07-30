'Iron Fist' Season 2 News: Reason Behind the Series Getting New Showrunner Explained

Facebook/MarvelsIronFist A promotional photo of Netflix's "Iron Fist."

The Netflix original series "Iron Fist" is reportedly getting a new showrunner, and fans are wondering why.

Among the four shows released by the streaming service in partnership with Marvel, it has been known that "Iron Fist" was the least popular. While it is being speculated that this is the reason behind the change, Marvel's head of television, Jeph Loeb, has quickly addressed the matter, explaining why they are replacing season 1 showrunner Scott Buck with the "Sleepy Hollow" executive producer, Raven Metzner.

In a recent interview with Tracking Board, Loeb clarified that the reason behind the show getting a new showrunner is simply because of scheduling conflicts, and nothing more.

"What happened, really very simply, was Scott Buck was on [ABC Marvel series] Inhumans and we were delighted to get another order from Netflix and knew that Scott was not going to be available to us," he told the publication.

"We set out to find a new showrunner. Raven came in, told us a story and we thought, 'that's the next epic adventure for this character' and got very excited about it," he added.

The premiere date for "Iron Fist" season 2 has not been announced yet, but lead actor Finn Jones will be reprising his role as Danny Rand on "The Defenders" mini series, together with Mike Colter as Luke Cage, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Sigourney Weaver as Alexandra, and Elodie Yung as Elektra Natchios.

The mini series will have eight episodes and will be released on Aug. 18 on Netflix.

In other news, Jones thinks that fans will be surprised by his character's meeting with Luke Cage in "The Defenders."

During the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con panel for upcoming series, he reportedly said that it is going to be "iconic," adding that executive producer Marco Ramirez was able to write incredible scenes for them, and had really gone into details as to how the two characters' friendship develops.

Iron Fist and Luke Cage are known to have one of the most popular friendships in the comics which started way back in the 1970s.