'Iron Fist' Season 2 Release Date, Latest News: Finn Jones Hints Season Renewal Announcement Happening Soon

"Iron Fist" season 2 may be announced soon, according to the show's lead star, Finn Jones.

Jones attended the Puerto Rico Comic-Con 2017 and was asked during his panel about the chances that "Iron Fist" will be renewed for a second season. While there is no direct quote from Jones, SuperBroMovies reported that the actor revealed that a season 2 announcement will happen soon.

#PRComicCon Coverage @FinnJones confirms 'IRON FIST' Season 2 Announcment SOON! #Defenders will all take place in around a 48 hour time span — SuperBroMovies (@SuperBroMovies) May 28, 2017

Marvel and Netflix had a successful run heading into 2017. The first two seasons of "Daredevil" were critically acclaimed, which can also be said for the debut of both "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage." However, the same cannot be said for the first season of "Iron Fist," proving to be very controversial even before its release.

Based on the negative reception from the critics and the fans, it would not be surprising if "Iron Fist" did not get a second season. However, given Jones' confirmation that a second season announcement is imminent and Netflix's tendency not to cancel shows after a single season, the anticipated season 2 confirmation may arrive by the end of June — three months after "Iron Fist" debuted in March.

Even with the show's negative reception, "Iron Fist" was still Netflix's most binge-watched premiere in 2017 and the second-highest viewed Marvel season.

Jones previously mentioned that he expects that his character Danny will be wearing his classic costume in the second season of "Iron Fist," in which he is likely to fight against Davos. According to Jones, the future of the series is expected to become clearer in the very near future, but it looks like Netflix and Marvel are faced with the challenge of reinvigorating interest in the show.

"The Defenders" is scheduled to arrive on Aug. 18, with "The Punisher" set to arrive later this year. Premiere dates for the next seasons of "Jessica Jones," "Daredevil" and "Luke Cage" have yet to be revealed.

"Iron Fist" season 1 is currently available on Netflix.