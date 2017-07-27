'Iron Fist' Season 2 Release Date News: Scott Buck Steps Down as Showrunner

Facebook/MarvelIsIronFist A promotional photo of Netflix's "Iron Fist."

The second season of "Iron Fist" has a new showrunner. The series has just been renewed for another run, but new reports confirm that its upcoming installment is already going through some creative shakeup because of the change.

According to reports, "Iron Fist" season 1 showrunner Scott Buck will no longer be involved in the series for its next installment as he steps down from his writing gig on the top-rated show. Filling his shoes for season 2 is "Sleepy Hollow" and "Falling Skies" writer Raven Metzner.

Although Buck is saying goodbye to "Iron Fist," he will now serve as the showrunner of Marvel's "Inhumans," which is set to premiere this coming fall on ABC. Meanwhile, Metzner previously penned the script for the 2005 film "Elektra" when the rights to the Daredevil characters were still with Fox.

Talking about Metzner's new gig, Marvel Television executive Jeph Loeb said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly: "Raven's love of all things Iron Fist and his extensive knowledge of martial arts films made him the perfect choice to continue telling the adventures of Danny Rand and Colleen Wing."

Loeb then added, "Season One and The Defenders are only the beginning of this fantastic action packed tale."

The debut season of "Iron Fist" received generally positive reviews from fans, although some critics gave it the worst reviews among the four Marvel shows airing on Netflix. On Metacritic, the series had a 37 out of 100 average score.

"Iron Fist" is top-billed by "Game of Thrones" star Finn Jones who plays Danny Rand. In the first season of the show, Danny came back to New York after spending years of his life training and mastering a unique form of martial arts in the city of K'un-Lun.

"Iron Fist" season 2 does not have a release date yet, but fans can catch Finn Jones on Marvel's "The Defenders," which premieres on Netflix on Aug. 18.