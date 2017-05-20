'Iron Man 4' release date, cast, plot rumors: Movie not likely to happen; Iron Man to sport new armor in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

With all the superhero movies being released every year, fans of the witty superhero Iron Man could not help but ask if there is ever going to be an "Iron Man 4" installment.

Facebook/IronManFeatured in the image is Iron Man/Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr.

However, when Marvel Studios revealed its 2015–2019 lineup, there was no sign of any "Iron Man" movie in it, which could mean that the fourth installment may not hit the big screen, or it may take a while before it happens.

Although the fate of the "Iron Man" film franchise remains unclear as of the time being, fans can be assured that the well-loved hero will be still be appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and might even be wearing a new suit.

An image of an Iron Man suit with an Asgardian armor was posted on Robert Downey Jr.'s official Facebook page and this led to speculations that he will be sporting a new and improved armor in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War."

The caption of the image reads: "Nobody does armor like Asgard."

Whether this is simply an appreciation post or a clue for what is to come, the third "Avengers" movie could introduce more Asgardian influence to Earth's heroes, according to Screen Rant, which is why Iron Man donning an armor of this kind is quite possible. Since the movie will revolve around a war between the Avengers and new, stronger enemies, Iron Man will likely need a major upgrade for his suit.

Another hint that viewers will see a new suit in the upcoming film is that in the seventh issue of Marvel comic released in 2011 called "Fear Itself," Tony Stark/Iron Man was given the power to craft weapons from Odin. After he was able to create eight weapons and while donning his Extremis armor, he jumped into a molten vat of Uru. He emerged from it with new super powers.

There are also rumors that the reason why "Iron Man 4" is not happening is because Iron Man's story will be concluded in "Avengers: Infinity War." Speculations say that the philanthropist/superhero will be meeting his end in the 2018 film. Since more and more characters are being introduced to the MCU, a theory suggests that a number of characters will be waving goodbye to make room for the new ones, and it includes Iron Man.