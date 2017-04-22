Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Iron Man 4 Not Happening?

Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr.) is one of the most-loved characters in Marvel's Cinematic Universe. That said, many are wondering if "Iron Man 4" is happening. Well, it does not seem like it.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)Promotional photo for "Iron Man."

In 2014, Marvel Comics unveiled its future plans on its cinematic universe. In its list, all the movies from 2015 up to 2019 are all lined up. "Guardians of the Galaxy" (which is slated to premiere next month), "Thor: Ragnarok" (which is set to debut on July), "Black Panther" (November), "Avengers: Infinity War – Part 1" (May, 2018), "Captain Marvel" (July, 2018),"Inhumans" (November 2018) and "Avengers: Infinity War – Part 2" (May, 2019) are all that is left on the list. Yet, Marvel did not mention any "Iron Man" film.

Will "Iron Man" ever return for another sequel? That is still unknown. And the details to it are scarce.

Even so, fans should be worried about Downey's recent comments on the possibility of an "Iron Man" sequel. In an interview with USA Today, he admitted that a fourth "Iron Man" film is unlikely to happen. He still thinks it is a good idea, though.

Also, speculations suggest that "Avengers: Infinity War – Part 1" will conclude Iron Man's story. In spite of that, there is also word on the street that might get the fans' hopes up. As per Master Herald, a fourth "Iron Man" film is possible.

Marvel is rumored to be renewing the film for another installment merely because "Iron Man" is one of Marvel's movies that are being sought-after by many viewers. The report also suggests that the upcoming film is slated to hit the big screens some time in 2019.

However, Downey will not portray Iron Man anymore. "Iron Man 4" will require more action stunts; hence, rumors say that Downey will be replaced by Ty Simpkins. Then again, Marvel is yet to comment on this.