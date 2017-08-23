'Iron Man 4' Release Date, Plot Rumors: No More Installments for the Robert Downey Jr. Franchise?

Marvel never publicly shot down potential plans to do an "Iron Man 4" despite the studio getting busy with growing and establishing the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But why is there still no new installment of the Robert Downey Jr. franchise?

Reuters/Toby Melville Robert Downey Jr. helped establish the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Iron Man.

According to Looper, doing "Iron Man 4" might no longer be necessary since the titular character has been visible in the MCU.

A story purely focused on Tony Stark/Iron Man would also prove less interesting to moviegoers after three installments unless Marvel, a Disney outfit, would be willing to explore the character's dark side. In the comic books, Stark struggled with alcoholism and Disney via Marvel won't likely tread down this line.

In 2014, Downey told Variety that "Iron Man 4" would not likely happen anymore, much to the disappointment of his fans. But the actor teased in 2016 that perhaps he "could do one more" movie and his statement fueled speculations that production for "Iron Man 4" might soon be underway. Nothing has been heard about it since then.

"Iron Man" kicked off in 2008 and introduced Downey to the world as the billionaire, Tony Stark, who donned a high-tech red and gold suit to bust criminals and evil-doers. The blockbuster earned two follow-up films that ran in theaters in 2011 and 2013.

Downey also helped deliver the MCU that tied the studio's superheroes' stories together in different phases. The actor continued to don his red and gold suit to appear as Iron Man in the solo movies of Captain America (Chris Evans) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

All three "Iron Man" movies were certified hits. For many fans and critics, the trilogy became the perfect send-off as his character also became the anchor that established "The Avengers," which so far has churned two films.

In total, Downey appeared as Iron Man in six of the 15 films released in the MCU. The actor has also been hinting that he might become too old to play a superhero in the next few years.

"I just want to hang up my jersey before it's embarrassing," the actor said.