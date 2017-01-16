'Iron Man 4' Release Date Rumors: RDJ's Age May be a Problem for Film's Development

Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ) remains one of the most treasured actors in Hollywood and fans are eager to know if he will suit up one last time for "Iron Man 4." However, recent reports suggest that his age may be a reason why development for the highly-anticipated film has not yet officially kicked off.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Actor Robert Downey Jr. (C) and Marvel Comics representatives ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to promote his new movie 'Iron Man 3,' April 30, 2013.

Rumor has it that while RDJ may still have what it takes to play the iconic role, the lack of progress in the development of "Iron Man 4" may cause him to be replaced as the iron-clad hero. Marvel has yet to announce when the film will start production and the movie is also not included in the Phase 3 lineup that will cover the upcoming three years of superhero movies from the film giant.

There are also speculations that point to Marvel and RDJ having a problem involving the "Avengers" star's talent fee. As fans may already know, RDJ is one of the highest paid actors in the industry. It is speculated that he may no longer be the first choice to play Tony Stark/Iron Man in "Iron Man 4."

Another report that emerged late last month provided an interesting theory about the potential reason why "Iron Man 4" is not yet being announced by Marvel. The report says the film is "on unsteady grounds" at the moment and it is unclear if plans for the movie will push through.

On the other hand, it is also said that RDJ may still play the role he has been known for over the past years though he will not appear too long in the upcoming "Iron Man" installment. Instead, it is speculated that Riri Williams, the new Iron Man in the comic books, will take over for the aging hero.

Until now, rumors about the highly-anticipated film are mere speculations as Marvel has not yet addressed the reports. Also, RDJ may be busy working on the upcoming "Avengers" sequel and Tom Holland's stand-alone "Spider-Man" film.