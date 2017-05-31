'Iron Man 4' Rumors: Movie Not Happening; Tony Stark to Serve as Mentor After 'Avengers: Infinity War'?

Amidst the clamor of the fans for a fourth solo "Iron man" movie, rumors claiming that the iron-clad superhero will meet his demise in next year's "Avengers: Infinity War" continue to persist. However, some believe that the third "Avengers" movie may not really feature the death of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) but will only open new doors for him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Facebook/Iron ManIt is suspected that Iron Man will only mentor other Marvel superheroes after "Avengers: Infinity War," hence, there will be no more "Iron Man 4."

There is no denying that "Iron Man 4" is one of the most talked-about movies. This is despite the fact that Marvel Studios has yet to announce whether it is happening or not. While many are still hoping to see Tony Stark in another solo "Iron Man" movie, talks about the character's possible death in "Avengers: Infinity War" grow louder.

It is speculated that, with Marvel planning to introduce more of its superhero characters from the comic books into its MCU, the best way for it to do so is to kill off some of its characters, including Tony Stark. However, it is also believed that, in the event that the iron-clad superhero survives the events of "Avengers: Infinity War," there is a possibility for him to assume a different role in the MCU.

Some suspect that, as Tony Stark mentors Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Homecoming," there is a possibility for him to serve in the same capacity in future Marvel movies in the event that MCU does not kill him off in "Avengers: Infinity War." Even if he does not mentor the other Marvel superheroes, he may serve as a Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) of sort and oversee the activities of the new Avengers.

While rumors claiming that Tony Stark will die in "Avengers: Infinity War" are loud, some can't help but doubt whether such will really be the case. After all, the 2008 "Iron Man" paved the way for the creation of the MCU, and the character's popularity cannot be denied. Hence, it is said that it is unlikely for Marvel to kill off Tony Stark as it is too early to reboot the franchise.