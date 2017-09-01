'Iron Man 4' Updates: 'District 9' Director Expresses Desire to Helm the Movie

Marvel A promotional image for "Iron Man 3"

While the fate of "Iron Man 4" is pretty much up in the air, Neill Blomkamp, the man behind "District 9," has already signified his interest to helm the clamored-for movie in the event that Marvel Studios decides to make one.

There is no denying that "Iron Man 4" is one of the most highly anticipated movies. Despite the lack of any official announcement from Marvel Studios, there have been numerous rumors and speculations attached to it for years already.

In the midst of the uncertainty on the fate of the movie, Blomkamp has recently expressed his desire to sit on the director's chair in the event that Marvel Studios give the project a go signal. This came after one of the director's followers on Twitter asked him what movie he would like to helm in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) in the event he is given a chance.

"Hypothetically...Ironman, love the character," Blomkamp said.

While it is interesting to have Blomkamp helm "Iron Man 4," unfortunately, some can't help but feel pessimistic about its possibility. After all, it was no less than Robert Downey, Jr. himself who said in an earlier interview that he wants his Tony Stark/Iron Man character to hang his armor before things get embarrassing.

"Everyone says to me it's like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven (MCU movies) I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it's embarrassing," Downey told Australia's News.Com in July.

With Downey seemingly not interested in doing another solo "Iron Man" movie and rumors claiming that Tony Stark will die in "Avengers: Infinity War," will there be an "Iron Man 4" movie that Blomkamp can possibly direct?

Fans can only speculate for now.