Is A 'Call of Duty' Title Being Developed for the Nintendo Switch?

This year's "Call of Duty" game has already been announced, and it was even revealed recently that new content is also coming to 2015's "Black Ops 3," but is there one more project related to the franchise that has not been revealed just yet?

Call of Duty: WWII official websiteIs 'Call of Duty: WWII' also coming to the Nintendo Switch?

Recently, a tweet from developer Beenox caught the attention of some fans as it seems to be related in some way to the aforementioned video game franchise.

Now, the tweet alone does not reveal much, but combine that with the developer's recent work and it's easy to see why some fans are hinting that something of significance may be in the works here.

As WCCF Tech pointed out, the folks over at Beenox previously worked on the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of "Black Ops 3," but given that this year's "Call of Duty: WWII" is not set to be made available for last-gen consoles, the developer may be working on something else.

Recent rumblings are hinting that the something else here could be a Switch version of "Call of Duty: WWII" or perhaps even a different title that is also meant to be played on Nintendo's new gaming platform.

It would make sense for there to be a separate development team working on a possible "Call of Duty" game that is heading to the Switch given how different that platform is from the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One. Furthermore, getting a different developer to work on a project such as that may make it even easier for Switch-specific features to be integrated and to make that particular game stand out more.

For now though, there is still no clear indicator that a "Call of Duty" game for the Nintendo Switch is indeed in the works, but if there is something in development, details about it may emerge sooner rather than later.