Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Canceled? Investigation Still Ongoing; Cast Disbanded

The fate of "Bachelor in Paradise" remains up in the air as Warner Bros. Television continues to investigate the "allegations of misconduct" on set.

(Photo: ABC)A promotional photo of the ABC reality show "Bachelor in Paradise."

There is no official word yet on what the incident was, but it was enough to shut down the production for season 4. There are rumors that it involves an inappropriate sexual encounter between two of the contestants.

Both ABC and Warner Bros. Television say that "Bachelor in Paradise" is not canceled yet. Variety recently talked to "a top unscripted producer who works on numerous reality dating series" about the odds.

"I don't think there's even a question of, is this the end of 'Bachelor in Paradise'? But as for the franchise — who knows how bad is it? What is the truth?" the source said.

"ABC is owned by Disney. There is no way that company is going to get anywhere near this situation," the producer went on to say.

Variety adds that it will be a challenge to bring "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 to the small screen for its scheduled summer airing since the cast members have flown back to their hometowns.

Filming for the reality dating show takes place in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. However, after the incident, they appeared to have been instructed to go home.

"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 is slated to premiere on August 4. With the investigation underway, the hurdle of having to bring the cast back together, it is unlikely it will beat the deadline.

"There is no way that Warner Bros. would be shutting down production on that show unless something happened that they could not possibly defend," the reality producer said.

"You're talking about a franchise that is worth millions of dollars to ABC. For them to shut the whole thing down and send everybody home and walk away, something happened that was not right," he went on to say.

From the looks of it, "Bachelor in Paradise," if it is not canceled, will at least be delayed.