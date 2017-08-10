Is Ben Higgins Ready to Star in 'The Bachelor' Again?

(Photo: Screengrab/ABC/The Bachelor) Ben Higgins starred in Season 20 of ABC's "The Bachelor."

Ben Higgins thought he would find "the one" when he joined "The Bachelor" last year, but sadly, not all is meant to be after his breakup with his final rose, Lauren Bushnell. Now, after failing to find love on the show, is Ben Higgins willing to try again?

At the conclusion of "The Bachelorette" last Monday, Ben Higgins and fellow "Bachelor Nation" alum Ashley Iaconetti went on to discuss the show's shocking finale on their podcast show, "Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous." However, while the issue at hand was about Rachel Lindsey and her final rose, Bryan Abasolo, their discussion took a turn when all attention was directed to Higgins when he was asked by Iaconetti if he would ever do "The Bachelor" again.

Obviously not prepared for the question, Higgins admitted that he was sweating and would not want to give out a politically correct answer and instead wants to be honest.

"At this point in my life, I am not ready to be the next Bachelor, I will say that. It just doesn't feel right. For whatever reason, it doesn't feel like a time in my life that I would be the best man possible for the women that would come on this season," He admitted. "And you know, honestly, when you're fresh out of a relationship, I just feel like that'd be almost disrespectful, too, right? It would be really hard for me to imagine — if I were to watch my ex go and be the Bachelorette and it's all over TV, it'd be hard for me."

Higgins clearly has a lot of respect for Bushnell even after they called it quits last May. However, his former flame has obviously moved on from him after going public with her new boyfriend.

If Higgins' ex has found another shot at love, shouldn't he do the same?