Is Bigfoot Real? Rob Lowe Claims He Met Bigfoot

"Code Black" actor Rob Lowe claims to have encountered Bigfoot while filming for his new documentary series. And he thought he was "going to be killed" by the creature.

YouTube/A&E "The Lowe Files" premieres August 2 on A&E.

Lowe and his sons, Matthew and John Owen, have landed a new docuseries on A&E, titled "The Lowe Files." The show follows the family on their quest to seek the truth behind urban legends, myths, and other phenomena. They will proceed to scrutinize these mysterious entities or occurrences using curiosity and science. But fans can expect the show to have an air of humor as well.

One of the highlights of the season is their supposed encounter with Bigfoot. When Entertainment Weekly asked Lowe in an interview if he was scared, he answered, "Genuinely terrified? I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed."

The episode about Bigfoot or the Sasquatch, or as the locals call it, the wood ape, appears on the show's one-hour finale. Teasing the segment, Lowe told the publication, "We hit the bullseye between true believer and skeptic in a fun way."

It seems like Lowe is taking a page from "Supernatural," mixing horror with humor. As revealed in the trailer for the upcoming docuseries, the show is a family affair, which started with the patriarch's love for the unknown. And when he had kids, they bonded over these mysteries. But now, with "The Lowe Files," they will get to relive their childhood dreams. As the family travels across America, they will deal with ghosts, aliens, shamans, and as mentioned, Bigfoot.

When asked about the tone of the show, he joked that it would be like placing Anthony Bourdain and Scooby Doo together in a blender.

"The Lowe Files" airs on Aug. 2 on A&E. Its first season will be composed of nine episodes.