Is Coffee Healthy? How It Can Aid Weight Loss by Increasing Metabolism, Suppressing Hunger

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Coffee has been linked to weight loss, says Dr. Bob Arnot.

Coffee lovers looking to justify their daily cup should look no further, as a new book by Dr. Bob Arnot contains all the reasons why coffee is good for the health.

There have been studies on the health benefits of coffee. It has been found that drinking coffee can lower a person's risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, liver disease, neurodegenerative diseases and even death.

"What is there in the coffee that's so good? The very simple answer is polyphenols," Dr. Arnot, author of "The Coffee Lover's Diet," told PEOPLE. "They're what make fruits, vegetables, olive oil and red wine so healthy. It's an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, and the driving force of most diseases in America is inflammation."

Dr. Arnot explored the link between coffee and a person's weight and found that drinking a cup of Joe can actually help with weight loss since it increases one's metabolism.

"First, there's an increase in metabolic effect," he said. "You're going to burn 100 more calories a day by drinking coffee than if you haven't. Second, if you have coffee before your workout, you're burning many more free fatty acids."

Moreover, caffeine can help suppress a person's appetite or hunger, though this only lasts for a short period of time.

Of course, that does not mean that everyone should load up on coffee every day. Caffeine tolerance may vary from person to person, so it is important to find out how much coffee one should consume prior to indulging in several cups a day. Some people have no tolerance of caffeine at all and should not drink coffee. Others may only be able to take decaffeinated coffee, which also comes with health benefits provided the coffee is of high quality.

However, there are also risks linked to coffee consumption. According to the answers provided by Dr. Donald Hensrud for the Mayo Clinic, drinking high amounts of unfiltered coffee has been linked to a mild increase in cholesterol, among other things.

