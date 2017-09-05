Is 'Fallout 4' Set to Become a Nintendo Switch Title?

Facebook courtesy of Fallout 'Fallout 4' may be getting a new home in the future

PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners have already been allowed to trek through "Fallout 4's" Commonwealth Wasteland, and now, a new rumor is hinting that Nintendo Switch owners may be given that opportunity as well.

Recently, the Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles posted a listing for the "Game of the Year" edition of the aforementioned open-world title.

That in itself is to be expected, since the folks from Bethesda announced themselves that a "Game of the Year" edition of the role-playing game is set to be released back in August.

What is unusual, however, was that the listing indicated that the game was going to be released for the Nintendo Switch, a platform thus far unoccupied by Bethesda's massive, Massachusetts-based meanderer.

Upping the intrigue factor even further was that the listing itself had reportedly been updated since it was first discovered.

According to GoNintendo, the listing first came with a release date of Sept. 26 – interestingly enough, this was the same release date for the previously announced "Game of the Year" edition – and while that has been taken out, the entry itself remains up on the website.

So, is the listing just a product of confusion or an indicator that a retailer is jumping the gun a bit here?

"Fallout 4's" developers have yet to comment on the matter, but it would not be that surprising if the game did eventually end up being released for the Switch.

After all, "Skyrim" and its dragons are already flying over to the Switch, so there is a precedent for Bethesda going down this road.

Plus, a Switch version of the post-apocalyptic RPG could even come with features made possible only by the platform and those could be of interest to potential buyers.

"Fallout 4" is not officially coming to the Nintendo Switch, or at least not yet. There is a chance that can still change and more gamers may be allowed to explore the vast Wasteland.