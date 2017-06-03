Is Farrah Abraham Engaged? On-and-Off Beau Addresses Speculations

Engagement rumors hound "Teen Mom OG" star Farrah Abraham.

Facebook/Teen Mom "Teen Mom OG" star Farrah Abraham

According to reports, Abraham's longtime boyfriend Simon Saran proposed to her during their recent trip to Jamaica.

The rumors began after Saran shared a picturesque post on Instagram, where the couple was seen having a romantic dinner at the beachfront complete with roses and fairy lights.

Most of Saran's followers asked him if he already asked Abraham's hand in marriage. But according to the reality star's on-and-off beau, it was just a treat for her lady love.

"This was just her birthday surprise," Saran said in an interview with Radar Online.

When asked if he still has plans to ask her to marry him, he coyly answered with a wink-face emoji.

Fans of "Teen Mom OG" know that Abraham already purchased an engagement ring in the past. She previously announced that she was expecting that her boyfriend would finally take the hint and pop the question then pay for the ring. However, Abraham has yet to make any action.

Other reports claimed that the couple who just recently reconciled also faced another rumored recently, when Abraham was seen looking a bit heavier in one of their Instagram posts. This prompted fans to think that the reality star was currently pregnant with their child.

But Saran immediately shut down the rumors.

"She's not pregnant," he stated in a comment. "I believe she had too much Dr. Pepper to drink for breakfast that left her looking bloated."

Abraham also proved that she does not have a bun in the oven when another social media post showed that she was enjoying cocktails and beer during her birthday getaway.

The 26-year-old former "16 and Pregnant" cast member has yet to address the engagement rumors but is expected to talk about it during the "Teen Mom OG" season 6 reunion special that will be filmed in New York City on June 3 and 4.