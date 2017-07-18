Is 'Grey's Anatomy' Really Canceled? Season 14 Production Resumes

Facebook / GreysAnatomy "Grey's Anatomy" is ABC's #1 scripted drama in terms of total viewers.

Fans of "Grey's Anatomy" panicked after the Twitter trend #GreysAnatomyCanceled became viral on social media last Sunday. But new reports clarified that Shonda Rhimes' long-running medical drama is far from being over.

According to reports, there is no truth to the rumors claiming that ABC's medical drama series will not end anytime soon. Reports claim that the show is hailed as the leading scripted drama of the network under the adults 18–49 demographics as well as its overall viewing audience.

One evidence that could prove that the show is not canceled came from the people behind the show, including cast member Camilla Luddington who posted a birthday greeting to on-screen love interest Justin Chambers on Twitter.

On her social media post Wednesday, the actress who portrays the role of Jo Wilson in the series said that she will see Chambers back on the set of season 14, which is scheduled to resume this week.

A production staff also posted the network's filming schedule, which claims that the cameras will start rolling for "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 on Monday, July 17, and wrap sometime in April 2018.

#GreysAnatomy season 14 production is scheduled to start July 17, 2017 and wrap in April 2018 pic.twitter.com/wYopumpb3n — Griggs (@griggsanatomy) June 30, 2017

Aside from the hints regarding the production schedule, Luddington also dropped a major tease about the possible rekindling of the relationship between her character and Chambers' Alex Karev in the upcoming season.

Her Twitter post shows a GIF featuring Jo and Alex about to share a kiss. This could mean that the two doctors could be reconnected with each other in season 14.

Another information about the plot of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 was shared by The Hollywood Reporter. The article confirmed that former cast member Kim Raver will reprise her role as Dr. Teddy Altman in the series.

Raver last appeared in the season 8 finale of "Grey's Anatomy," after her character was fired by Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd). According to the report, Teddy's return could have something to do with the storyline featuring Owen's long-presumed dead sister's return.

ABC is expected to air the premiere episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 this fall.