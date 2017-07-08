Is It Harder to Raise Kids in Today's Culture?

A new survey reveals that Americans are increasingly worried about the future of the country, with a majority now believing that the culture is a corrupting force that negatively impacts children.

The study, which was released last week but conducted in late March by the American Culture and Faith Institute, measured the attitudes of 1,000 people, inquiring about their views about the state of the culture and what the future will be like. The survey also explored specific activities and experiences and how they affect kids.

