Is It OK For Christians To Casually Date?

Christians are told to be loving and compassionate, a people who will bring the love of God to all people from all walks of life. In view of this, we can expect to make many friends and acquaintances in almost any place we find ourselves in.

Single Christians looking for a spouse, however, will do more than just look for friends. And for this, some will consider casual dating.

Many view casual dating as an acceptable activity, one that allows men and women to meet and know each other deeply without the need for a commitment.

Now, should Christians casually date? Before I answer that, let's go over some things in the Word.

Make better use of your time

For sure, finding a spouse is great, but we are told not to waste any time for any temporal pursuits. In other words, I would like to encourage you, brother and sister, to use your time for pursuits with eternal significance instead of what is temporary.

Paul admonishes us in Ephesians 5:15-17, "See then that you walk carefully, not as fools, but as wise men, making the most of the time because the days are evil. Therefore do not be unwise, but understand what the will of the Lord is."

Truth is, there are things more pressing and important than finding a good or ideal mate. While some single Christians are busy looking out for that spouse, there are people dying without having heard of the Gospel. And while some Christians are casually dating, perhaps more than one person of the opposite sex at any given period of time, there are people dying every day unsaved.

Not even a hint

We are also told, "do not let sexual immorality, or any impurity, or greed be named among you, as these are not proper among saints" (Ephesians 5:3). We are to guard our hearts against lust.

Casual dating, or dating with no intention of making commitments and sticking to them, is a good breeding ground for improper behavior and lustful thoughts. In the words of a preacher I heard some time ago, "one thing calls for another," and "dating around leads to sleeping around."

Better be careful to guard your heart.

Find your joy in Christ

I know you've heard this before, but you've got to find your joy in Christ alone, far more than any dream relationship. Think about it, my friend: If you truly love Christ and have put your faith in Him, then why try looking for joy elsewhere? Waiting patiently on the Lord to give you a spouse is one thing - and a noble desire - but looking for something else to fill your heart and sense of purpose is another thing altogether.

Let the words of Christ encourage you if you are tempted to date casually so that you can instead serve Him wholeheartendly while trusting Him for the right partner at the right time for Him and for you:

"If anyone will come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me. For whoever would save his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for My sake will find it." (see Matthew 16:24-25)