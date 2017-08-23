Is It the End of the Line for ISIS?

BAGHDAD/ERBIL, Iraq — Iraqi security forces launched an offensive to take back the city of Tal Afar on Sunday, their next objective in the U.S.-backed campaign to defeat Islamic State militants, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said.

"You either surrender, or die," Abadi said in a televised speech announcing the offensive, addressing the jihadists.

A longtime stronghold of hardline Sunni Muslim insurgents, Tal Afar, 50 miles (80 km) west of Mosul in Iraq's far north, experienced cycles of sectarian violence between Sunnis and Shi'ite Muslims after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, and it has produced some of Islamic State's most senior commanders.

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/isis-must-surrender-or-die-iraqi-pm-tells-jihadists-offensive-take-back-tal-afar-196141/