Is It Wrong To Be A Christian And Feel Comfortable With Where I Am In Life?

Christians are taught not to be comfortable in this world because it brings with it the danger of turning our fiery-hot faith into lukewarm love for Christ. Does this mean it's wrong to feel comfortable?

That comfortable feeling

Many Christians have become lukewarm in their love for God because they have exchanged the comforts waiting for us in heaven for the comforts they can have here. Some who desire to escape the hardships in the fight for holiness have given in to the flesh. Some who can't deny themselves to follow Christ have turned away from Him and turned towards sinning.

When a Christian decides to feel comfortable in the world, he often opts out of the good fight of faith. Instead of choosing to do what pleases God, he starts to convince himself of some lies in order to selfishly "justify" what is wrong. Here are some examples of lies that many believe:

"God loves me anyway." Then the Christian goes away to chase worldly pleasures instead. Shouldn't His love lead us to repentance?

"God will always forgive me when I admit my sin." This is treated like a license to sin, which of course will always displease God.

"God wants me to be happy." Because of this lie, many Christians forsake the pursuit of holiness, of what is right. The truth is, God wants us to be holy, and our happiness should be found in Him.

God of all Comfort

Does this mean God is a sadistic killjoy who wants to make His people carry the weight of religion as well as live strict, joyless and boring lives? No, I don't think so. It's not for nothing that He is called the "God of all comfort":

"Blessed be God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble by the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God. As the sufferings of Christ abound in us, so our consolation also abounds through Christ." (2 Corinthians 1:3-5)

God is indeed the God who comforts us when we undergo trials and testings. He lifts us up when we're down. He gives us all the grace we need for every day. He promises to never leave us nor forsake us, and wants to quiet us with His love.

God is the God of all comfort. He's not the God who wants to spoil us so that we can continue living a reckless, sinful life. No, He's the God who comforts us as we go through hardship in the pursuit of Christ-likeness and holiness. His comfort is given for us to know Him and be able to comfort others who are going through the same pain we go through (see 2 Corinthians 1:6-7).

Know the purpose

Friend, it's not wrong for a Christian to be comforted when he fights the good fight of faith. Every Christian doing his best to live a life worthy of the call of God needs the comfort that God gives. On the other hand, when a Christian uses God's comforting mercies as a personal license not to follow God or even try to live as He requires, that's wrong.

Let's all fight the good fight of faith and enjoy the comfort that only God can give.