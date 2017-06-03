Is Kevin Durant Dating Anyone?

While some National Basketball Association (NBA) players have high-profile relationships with celebrities, others have managed to keep their private lives under wraps.

(Photo: Reuters/Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)Golden State Warriors small forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the basket while guarded by San Antonio Spurs small forward Davis Bertans (42), May 20, 2017.

Kevin Durant belongs to this second group of players right now and the public don't really know if he's single or not. Some say he's still dating a girl named Jasmine Shine and they allegedly have an on-again off-again relationship. However, not much is known about her.

A couple of months ago, there were also reports saying that he's dating model Brittney Elena, but that turned out to be false.

Durant did date Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) player Monica Wright and they were briefly engaged before he decided to call it off.

"I had a fiancée, but ... I really didn't know how to, like, love her, you know what I'm saying? We just went our separate ways," Durant said in an interview with GQ back in 2015.

Meanwhile, Durant better keep those stare downs at Rihanna to a minimum otherwise people are going to think that he's trying to flirt with her.

In case people still don't know who Rihanna is rooting for, check out this bow she gave LeBron James.

But what set social media buzzing during game one of the NBA finals wasn't just her presence courtside. It was how Durant seemingly stared her down after she allegedly yelled "brick" while he was shooting a free throw in the third quarter. And he did it again after he made a huge three later in the fourth quarter.

Of course, the person next to her might have been the one who heckled Durant, but she seemed to be his target.

During the postgame news conference, a reporter asked him about the exchange with Rihanna and he denied that he did it. Curry also advised him not to answer that "trap" question, but the look on their faces says it all.

What makes it funnier is the fact that Durant had a crush on Rihanna when he was younger.