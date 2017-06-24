Is 'Skyrim' for the Nintendo Switch Due Out in November?

Nintendo fans will be able to take on the role of the Dragonborn themselves when "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" is released for the Switch. And now, a retailer listing may have already revealed exactly when this game will be made available.

NintendoItems inspired by 'The Legend of Zelda' series can be obtained inside the Nintendo Switch version of 'Skyrim'

Recently, an Amazon listing for the game in question indicated that it will be released on Nov. 28, which is noteworthy since developers have thus far only given it a "holiday 2017" release window.

The Nov. 28 release date included in the listing is also interesting because it is not considered a placeholder date, or at least not one that is frequently used.

Serving to make this situation even more intriguing is that the listing has since been updated, and it now features a Dec. 29 release date, one that could be easily considered a placeholder date. For those interested, a screenshot of the listing that came with the Nov. 28 release date can still be seen in this report from Bleeding Cool.

So, will Nov. 28 end up being the real release date of this new version of "Skyrim?"

Developers are not confirming anything, though at the very least, Nov. 28 does fit snugly into that "holiday 2017" release window.

Whenever the new version of this immensely popular role-playing epic is officially released, players can count on seeing the many elements that have helped make this game so beloved, with a few other things included that Switch players will be able to enjoy.

For instance, players can use compatible "Legend of Zelda" character amiibo figures in order to obtain new pieces of equipment that would fit in well inside Hyrule. Developers have also introduced new motion controls that take advantage of the Switch's unique capabilities, according to a listing for the game posted on Nintendo.com.

More news about the Nintendo Switch version of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" should be made available in the near future.