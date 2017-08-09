Is Someone Embezzling From Your Church?

About one in 10 Protestant churches has had someone embezzle funds, according to a new survey by LifeWay Research, which says it could be due to churches' reliance on volunteers to handle their finances.

Nine percent of pastors say that their church has witnessed embezzlement of funds, while 91 percent say they are not aware of any such incident, says the survey of 1,000 Protestant senior pastors by Nashville-based LifeWay Research.

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/1-in-10-protestant-churches-has-had-money-stolen-survey-194619/