Is Taylor Swift New Song 'Ready For It' About Harry Styles?

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Taylor Swift scores another hit with her song "...Ready for It."

Fans of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift are convinced that her song "...Ready for It" is about her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

Soon after the second song off of Swift's album "Reputation" was dropped this weekend, fans have been debating which of her former flames "...Ready for It" was dedicated to. With the lyrics, "Some boys are trying too hard / He don't try at all though / Younger than my exes but he acts like such a man, though," the list became considerably shorter.

Many pointed out that the One Direction vocalist fit the bill, since he was younger than her. Styles is 23 years old, while Swift is 27.

Swift and Styles dated in the fall of 2012. After only several months, the two called it quits, much to their fans disappointment. Rumors claimed that her hit songs "Style" and "Out of the Woods" from her "1989" album were written for him. Styles' "Two Ghosts" from his latest album is said to be his answer to her songs.

Meanwhile, there were also some fans who were convinced that Swift was referring to her current beau, Joe Alwyn, in "...Ready for It."

She and the actor have been dating since late last year and are rumored to be very happy. Alwyn is 26, one year younger than Swift, so the description in the lyrics also fits him.

Meanwhile, Metro pointed out that fans have noticed that the song contained many Calvin Harris references. Swift and Harris were together for 15 months before their messy breakup last year.

"I bet my pennies that this is about joe alwyn, but this also means Taylor's really happy in her relationship!!!! I'm so happy she's happy," one of her fans wrote on Twitter.

Just hours after the release of "...Ready for It," the song reportedly took the top spot on the U.S. iTunes chart which was previously occupied by Swift's single "Look What You Made Me Do."