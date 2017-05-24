Is The Bible True? 3 Reasons Why We Can Trust The Bible

Bookstores and libraries have all sorts of books for all sorts of purposes. There are dictionaries, encyclopedias and non-fiction for learning; then there are all kinds of fictional works to whisk you to another world.

Pixabay

Yet for all the books that have received acclaim and have earned the trust of millions of people, there's one book that deserves to receive the highest level of trust and respect all across the globe: the Bible. Yes, the Word of God.

Why the Bible?

The Bible is a collection of 66 books that come from different authors over a long period of time. It contains stories that have been contested down through history, but no one can disprove them either. It contains the good plan of God for all men, and states how this love can be best received, applied, and lived out on a moment-by-moment basis, through the Lord Jesus Christ.

Now, more than ever, we must learn to trust the Bible and believe what it says. Why is that? I hope to offer three reasons why we can and should trust in it.

1) Its source is true

Unlike many of today's news reports, stories, and other things being spread in social media, the Bible is no lie. It's not made up of stories that were "made up" like fables and old wives' tales.

Second Timothy 3:16 tells us that all Scripture is "God-breathed" (NIV) or "given by inspiration of God" (NKJV). The Bible's authors wrote as they were inspired by the Holy Spirit. Simply put, its source is God Himself.

Now many might think God is a lie. No, He's not! Numbers 23:19 tells us,

"God is not a man, that He should lie, nor a son of man, that He should repent. Has He spoken, and will He not do it? Or has He spoken, and will He not make it good?"

2) It has stood the test of time and always will

Another reason why the Bible is so trustworthy is that it has stood the test of time, in every place and culture. Think about it. It was written by various authors who lived in different places and cultures and lived in different times. If their message was messed up, we could consider the Bible to be nothing more than a collection of conflicting, unbelievable and even confusing material, but wonder of wonders the message is very coherent.

From Genesis to Revelation, the Bible is united in revealing God's holy, just, righteous, and loving nature. It perfectly reveals Jesus as the Son of God who was with God in the beginning, came to save sinners and reconcile them to the Father through His death and resurrection, and will be coming back at the end of days.

Jesus said in Matthew 24:35,

"Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will never pass away."

3) It will always do as it says

Lastly, the Word of God can be trusted because it will never fail to do what it purposes to do. While many parts of Bible prophecy hasn't occurred yet, it will because God's words never fall to the ground.

God promises to us in Isaiah 55:10-11,

"For as the rain comes down, and the snow from heaven, and do not return there but water the earth and make it bring forth and bud that it may give seed to the sower and bread to the eater, so shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; it shall not return to Me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it." (Isaiah 55:10-11)