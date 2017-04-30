Is the Government Protecting Allies Who Violate Religious Freedom?

Prominent evangelical author and religious freedom advocate Johnnie Moore is criticizing the bipartisan United States Commission on International Religious Freedom for "incomprehensible" conclusions made in its annual report released Wednesday.

"I don't want to diminish the credibility of USCIRF. Anything the United States government does on this subject is very important but I think they got it very wrong in a few critical areas," Moore told The Christian Post hours after the panel, mandated by Congress in 1998 to advise the U.S. government on international religious freedom issues, released its 2017 Annual Report.

Moore, who is reportedly among a small number of religious freedom advocates being considered for nomination as the State Department's next ambassador at-large for international religious freedom and the author of the book Defying ISIS, explained that there were three elements of the report that he felt were either "short-sighted" or based on limited information.

