Is the Media Soft on Leftist Violence?

The KKK, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis are evil. I deplore what they stand for and denounce it — as a follower of Jesus, as a Jew, as an American, and as a human being. I pray that they would repent and find mercy from God, and to the extent that the media exposes their lies, I applaud the media.

But I cannot applaud the media when it comes to its reporting of acts of hatred and violence on the radical left. Their double-standard is glaring, ugly, and inexcusable.

You see, the question is not, "Is Antifa as bad as the KKK? Are radical leftists as evil as neo-Nazis?"

Rather, the question is, "Should the media highlight acts of hatred and violence when carried out by the left?" And, "Should the media call out political leaders who do not denounce these acts?"

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/the-medias-glaring-double-standards-on-violence-and-hate-196032/