Is the New Album From Eminem Coming Anytime Soon?

Eminem is regarded by many as one of the best rappers still going strong today, which is why it should come as no surprise that fans everywhere are dying to hear about what he is working on.

Reuters/Lucy NicholsonEminem performs "Love The Way You Lie" at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2011.... © Lucy Nicholson / Reuters September 29, 2014 04:34pm EDT

The rapper even gave fans a big reason to get excited after he confirmed back in October that he was working on a new album.

Unfortunately, more details about this new effort from the rapper have been hard to come by in the months following that announcement.

Recently, it appeared as though there was a new clue related to this album that emerged online, however, and it came in the form of an Instagram post.

Eminem's manager Paul Rosenberg took to the website earlier this month to post a photo featuring him and his popular client.

The post itself does not seem to offer much in the way of details related to the sought-after album as it just features the rapper and his manager stopping by what looks like a local convenience store, but fans were then able to spot something of note.

Apparently, Eminem had, for some reason, written down April 9 on his hand. That initially seemed like it could be for something, at least according to some fans, but the date has since come and gone with no new details.

Still, as Daily Detroit pointed out, that Eminem and his manager were even seen in public is a noteworthy event. It could even be something done to help drum up interest in a new album for instance.

Given just how much attention these social media posts have gotten, it is likely that Eminem and the members of his team are aware of just how eagerly anticipated the new album is.

Hopefully for fans, all the attention they are paying to hunting down the Eminem album will be reciprocated sooner rather than later.