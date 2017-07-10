'Wonderful 101' News: Is the Wii Classic Coming to the Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo "Wonderful 101" maybe released on the Nintendo Switch if recent PlatinumGames tweets are to be believed.

After teasing the coming of the "Bayonetta" series to the Nintendo Switch, it looks like PlatinumGames will also bring back the Wii U classic "Wonderful 101" to Nintendo's newest console.

A recent tweet posted by the Japanese language Twitter handle of PlatinumGames shows three characters from the game "Wonderful 101" playing video games. What's interesting is that the characters don't look like they're playing on the Wii U as the controllers they are using looked more like the Joy-Con controllers of the Nintendo Switch. The tweet was immediately caught by the fans who are now speculating the return of "Wonderful 101."

First released back in 2013 as a Wii U exclusive, "Wonderful 101" can be considered as something like a cult classic. It did not break any records and the game had even sold poorly. However, interest steadily grew with the game and "Wonderful 101" then developed a loyal and devoted fanbase.

The studio had earlier teased the return of the "Bayonetta" series as a game for the Nintendo Switch. While the "Wonderful 101" game was released exclusively to the now-defunct Wii U, the "Bayonetta" series received a multi-platform release, which is fortunate since it makes more sense for the game to have a Nintendo Switch version.

Another image tweeted by PlatinumGames only seemed to fuel the fire. The image released featured the lead characters of "Bayonetta" with a blue and red background which fans believe is a tribute to the Nintendo Switch and its Joy-Con set.

While PlatinumGames has yet to confirm the release of "Wonderful 101" and "Bayonetta" on the Nintendo Switch, fans are hoping to see both games on the new console especially since the Nintendo Switch has experienced better sales than the discontinued Wii U. Back in May, the studio did reveal that they are working on one game for the new console. Sadly, no news has come out of this yet.