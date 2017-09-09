Is Tom Cruise Feeling Betrayed By Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Romance?

It's been five years since the divorce of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. After a photo of his ex-wife holding hands with Jamie Foxx surfaced this week, the "Mission: Impossible" star allegedly feels betrayed.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Tom Cruise's divorce from Katie Holmes was five years ago and the actress has been in a relationship with Jamie Foxx for four years.

Sources revealed to Hollywood Life that Cruise felt Foxx violated a pact between friends. Cruise and Foxx forged a friendship when they worked together in the 2004 movie "Collateral" and Foxx used to hang out with Cruise while married to Holmes.

"Tom is shocked and upset that Katie is dating a costar he once considered a close friend," the source said. "He feels betrayed by both of them."

Rumors that Foxx and Holmes have been dating first popped up in 2013. Despite the denials, the couple was constantly seen together. In the last four years, they tried to evade the press when they have to be out on a date or a holiday.

This week, however, Foxx and Holmes no longer tried to hide. They were seen walking in Malibu beach hand in hand and looking very much happy and content.

Cruise allegedly knew of Foxx and Holmes' relationship early on and was never comfortable about it. Rumors stated that he also had an agreement with his ex-wife about keeping her relationships a secret until five years after the divorce.

"She's allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she's not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri," sources revealed. "Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms — and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself."

But Gossip Cop debunked the report on Cruise. The publication cited sources from the actor's camp who said that there's no truth to the story that Cruise felt betrayed.

Meanwhile, Cruise hasn't been serious with any women since his divorce but there have been rumors that he dated a production staff from "The Mummy" and he's also being linked to "The Crown" actress Vanessa Kirby. She is his co-star on "Mission: Impossible 6."