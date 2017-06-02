Is Too Much Internet Bad for One's Health? New Study Reveals Physiological Changes for Constant Users

Where older generations had to make do with all the books offered by their local library and leafing through pages and catalogues while doing research, the current day and age have allowed the younger generation to access all the information they need through the world wide web. With the power of search engines like Google, the majority of students now rely on the internet for the information they need. Aside from them, there are also those who use it for leisure and keeping themselves up to date with current events.

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel A man types on a computer keyboard in front of the displayed cyber code in this illustration picture taken March 1, 2017.

Overall, the internet has found solid ground in society. However, it looks like it also causes physiological changes akin to someone going through withdrawal when a user suddenly decides to stop consulting the internet for whatever reason and purpose.

According to a new study conducted by clinicians from Swansea and Milan, a sudden halt in internet usage causes many physiological alterations in someone who uses it a lot throughout the day. The study was based on the data collected from 144 participants, most of them in the adulthood stage of life (18 to 33 years old). The clinicians sought to understand the anxiety and self-reports about internet addiction and what physiological changes can occur as a result thereof.

The results of the study indicated that people who use the internet a lot experience increased heart rate and blood pressure when they suddenly stop being online.

"We have known for some time that people who are over-dependent on digital devices report feelings of anxiety when they are stopped from using them, but now we can see that these psychological effects are accompanied by actual physiological changes," said lead researcher Phil Reed of Swansea University, as reported by Science Daily.

The researchers concluded the study by stating that these are people who used the internet in a fairly acceptable way and if withdrawal symptoms were collected from them, they are fairly confident that worse symptoms may manifest in gamers or other populations who completely rely on the internet for their daily tasks and hobbies.