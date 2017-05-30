Is Your Church in a Death Spiral?

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

We call it the death spiral.

I know. It's not a pleasant term. I can understand if it causes you to cringe.

By the time I am contacted about a serious problem in a church, it is often too late. The problems are deeply rooted, but the remaining members have been blind to them, or they chose to ignore them.

There are eight clear signs evident in many churches on the precipice of closing. If a church has four or more of these signs present, it is likely in deep trouble. Indeed, it could be closing sooner than almost anyone in the church would anticipate.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/8-signs-your-church-may-be-closing-soon-184899/#SjuRxFjcl7P5LegI.99

