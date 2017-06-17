Is Your Church in Critical Condition?

Sick churches become dying churches.

Dying churches become closed churches.

Those statements are factual unless some type of change or intervention takes place. But intervention or change is unlikely unless the church recognizes that it is sick.

In simple terms, we must first be aware that many of our churches are sick.

In order to help create greater awareness, I have described illustratively seven personality types of sick churches. For certain, no one church is a perfect illustration of any one type. But I am confident you will recognize churches that have taken on one of these seven as a dominant personality type.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/7-personality-types-of-sick-churches-186880/#DDteQFWPrWx6mdv1.99