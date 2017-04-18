Isaiah Thomas Sister Cause of Death: How Did Chyna Thomas Die?

The sister of Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, 22-year-old Chyna Thomas, died on Saturday, April 15, in a car accident.

Reuters/Henry Romero Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas's (4) sister Chyna Thomas was killed in a freeway accident.

According to the Washington Post, Chyna died after her car drifted off an interstate freeway in Washington and crashed into a signpost. Investigators revealed that she died at the scene of the accident on I-5 in Federal Way, which is located midway between Tacoma and Seattle.

The incident reportedly occurred around 5 a.m. local time and a witness described that the 1988 Toyota Camry was being driven normally at first.

"All of a sudden it started to drift very casually onto the left shoulder," State Patrol spokesman Trooper Nick King said in an interview with Seattle's KIRO-TV.

Then, the car traveled around 50 feet partially off the roadway until the vehicle hit a Jersey barrier.

"That vaulted the vehicle head-on into the sign post," King added. The State Patrol reports that Chyna was not wearing her seat belt.

According to Chyna's Facebook page, she attended Tacoma School of the Arts and worked at FedEx as a package handler. Her brother Isaiah, on the other hand, is a star point guard for the Boston Celtics and grew up in Tacoma like his younger sister. He played college basketball at the University of Washington in Seattle and maintains strong ties to the area.

Following the tragic accident, the Boston Celtics issued a statement, saying, "We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family."

"The NBA family mourns the tragic passing of Chyna Thomas and we send our deepest condolences to Isaiah, his family and the Celtics organization during this difficult time," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Despite the tragedy, Isaiah made an emotional return to court on Sunday, April 16, in the team's opening playoff game against the Chicago Bulls. Though he was visibly emotional during pregame activities, he gave a stellar performance with 33 points, six assists and five rebounds.