ISIS Chops Off Hands of 2 Children for Refusing to Kill Captives in Front of Their Families

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Islamic State terror group has carried a brutal attack on two children by chopping off their hands as punishment for refusing to execute people in front of their families.

(Photo: Reuters/Muhammad Hamed)Iraqi children stand behind the doors of their home during a fight with Islamic State militants in Rashidiya, North of Mosul, Iraq, January 30,2017.

"The Islamic State's leaders issued orders to train a group of children on fighting in the group's camps in Nables neighborhood, in the western side of Nineveh," a source with Alsumaria News said on Thursday.

"Meanwhile, members of the Islamic State terrorist group amputated the hands of two children, for refusing to carry out the execution sentence on two civilians in front of their families," the source added.

The only additional information provided about the brutal attack on the two children was that they were between 10 and 12 years old.

Mosul is one of IS' last remaining strongholds in the country, and Iraqi ground forces and allies, backed by the U.S., have been fighting for months to liberate the city.

The Islamic radical group has been indoctrinating young boys as soldiers, calling them the "Cubs of the Caliphate," and has carried out mass rapes of women and children, enslaving thousands.

There have been numerous stories of jihadists forcing children to carry out executions which are featured in IS' propaganda footage.

"In the sickening new footage, children and pensioners are shown being forced to carry out horrific executions," the Mirror reported, describing the contents of the video at the time.

"Ruthless ISIS leaders are also shown crucifying alleged traitors in a bid to terrorize the remaining population under their control," it added.

A former child fighter for IS, now in his teens, told Sky News in December that the militants attempt to brainwash children with promises of Heaven.

The teenager, identified by the name Mahmoud Ahmed, was being groomed to carry out a suicide bombing but was arrested by security officers before he could carry out the attack at a sports stadium in Iraq. He was subsequently sent to a juvenile detention center on terrorism charges.

"They taught us how to use a Kalashnikov and a PKC machine gun and then transferred us to Hawija.

"There were four older men who would teach us about Heaven and stuff like that," Ahmed revealed.

"Twenty-four hours a day they'd teach us about this stuff. There were 60 of us born from 2002 onwards."

The teenager said that IS instructors would show the boys videos of beheadings, and other human rights abuses.

Sky News asked Ahmed when he first realized what he was asked to do was wrong, to which he replied: "When I reached the target I knew it was wrong. When I saw the young kids I knew it was wrong immediately."